iPhone X 2019 to fold? Razer smartphone teaser & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about a possible iPhone X in 2019 that might even include a foldable display. We also talk about the recent teaser that Razer has just put out about its possible smartphone. Honor is also teasing a new smartphone to come, though the wait is far longer. Then we talk about the HTC Vive Eclipse that recently got trademarked. We end today’s show discussing the enticing deals you can find for the Moto Z2 Force.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Verizon’s Moto Z2 Force is even cheaper at Best Buy now, Insta-Share Projector included
HTC Vive Eclipse is another possible name for an upcoming VR headset, standalone or not
Honor wants to ‘max your view’ on December 5 with a bezel-shrinking phone of its own
A Razer phone very likely for November 1 launch
Apple reportedly picks LG, not Samsung, as exclusive display supplier for foldable iPhone

