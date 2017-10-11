Android

HTC revenue for September ticks up to normal, poor yearly comparison

Contents
Advertisement

HTC made NT$6.51 billion (US$251.3 million) in September.

After a particularly harsh August where it made its lowest monthly revenue total in 13 years at NT$3 billion, this represents a nice doubling back to some normalcy. The Taiwanese company has managed within the NT$6 billion range during the summer months last year. However, it made more money last September — NT$9.33 billion.

The manufacturer was responsible for producing Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL phones last year and the Pixel 2 this year. LG is making the other lucrative Google phone this year, the Pixel 2 XL. It is expected to close on a deal with the California-based company early next year where it will transfer intellectual property and 2,000 employees in exchange for $1.1 billion.

Year-to-date, HTC has made 17 percent less than in 2016. In the third calendar quarter, it made 29 percent less.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
HTC
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, Google, HTC, News, Pixel 2, revenue, Taiwan
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.