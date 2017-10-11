HTC made NT$6.51 billion (US$251.3 million) in September.

After a particularly harsh August where it made its lowest monthly revenue total in 13 years at NT$3 billion, this represents a nice doubling back to some normalcy. The Taiwanese company has managed within the NT$6 billion range during the summer months last year. However, it made more money last September — NT$9.33 billion.

The manufacturer was responsible for producing Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL phones last year and the Pixel 2 this year. LG is making the other lucrative Google phone this year, the Pixel 2 XL. It is expected to close on a deal with the California-based company early next year where it will transfer intellectual property and 2,000 employees in exchange for $1.1 billion.

Year-to-date, HTC has made 17 percent less than in 2016. In the third calendar quarter, it made 29 percent less.