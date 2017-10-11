Huawei’s online-first Honor sub-brand is not just good for remixing the parent company’s solid Android mid-rangers, amplifying user confusion while appearing to boost product diversity. A growing number of inexpensive Honor phones are starting to make it on their own across European markets and even stateside.

Following in the footsteps of the globally-popular Honor 6X, the 7X makes its official domestic debut today, confirming the design and specifications revealed by Tenaa earlier this week. What we didn’t know until now was how much the 5.9-incher would cost, which feels like the number one selling point, at least in China.

Up for pre-order already, the Honor 7X is scheduled to begin shipping in exactly one week, fetching the equivalent of less than $200 (CNY 1,299) in its entry-level 32GB configuration. A 64 gig model costs 1,700 yuan, or around $260, with twice as much internal storage space setting you back an extra CNY 300. That’s a total of CNY 2,000, equating to roughly $300.

A more than fair price to pay for an almost surprisingly good-looking metal-clad big guy with a trendy 2:1 aspect ratio, FHD+ display resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), and relatively thin bezels. Despite a massive 5.93 inches of screen real estate, the Honor 7X should fit nicely in your hand, measuring 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm, and weighing 165 grams.

The dual rear-facing cameras are positioned and arranged differently from the 6X’s main shooter setup, but more importantly, the primary sensor jumps from 12 to 16 megapixels, paired with the same modest 2MP secondary lens.

Then you have another decent-sounding 8MP selfie cam, a faster Kirin 659 processor, solid 4GB RAM, and 3340mAh battery. Too bad Android 7.0 Nougat runs the software show, though maybe there’s enough time for Honor to move up to 8.0 Oreo before the extra-affordable mid-ranger reaches the US.