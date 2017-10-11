Android

Duo integrated as a video call feature in Google call and messaging apps

Google is now starting to route video calling over LTE through its Duo chat app.

Pixel, Nexus and Android One phones are now able to engage in ViLTE calls from Google’s Phone, Contacts and Android Messages apps in the near future. The company is also working on the ability to convert a voice over LTE call in progress to ViLTE with a single tap.

Compatible phones and carriers will be required for the feature to be activated — AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon currently support the feature.

