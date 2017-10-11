2007 might be largely remembered by mobile tech enthusiasts as the year Apple forever changed the cell phone industry with the introduction of a 3.5-inch touchscreen-sporting iOS handset, but just a few months later another iconic product started its e-book reading revolution.

On Kindle’s tenth anniversary, Amazon boldly unveils its “most advanced” e-reader ever, naturally priced higher than many mid-range Android tablets out there. The “all-new” Kindle Oasis starts at $249.99 (with “special offers”, Wi-Fi connectivity only and 8GB internal storage), fetching as much as $349.99 in a top-of-the-line configuration accommodating all the e-books in the world (32 full gigs of them) while also touting “free” cellular support and no ads.

You can already pre-order the 7-incher “globally”, with shipments underway October 31, and the same old lower-cost options still available.

In addition to Amazon’s “largest, highest-resolution Paperwhite display”, the second-gen Oasis has quite a few things going for it that the $80 standard Kindle, $120 Kindle Paperwhite and $200 Kindle Voyage all lack.

First and foremost, can we get a round of applause for the first waterproof Kindle family member? That’s right, you have a lot less to worry about at the beach or swimming pool now, and this bad boy withstands full-on immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes, not just the occasional splash.

The 300 ppi display promises to deliver “crisp, laser-quality text” with absolutely no glare, regardless of lighting conditions, while the battery life is measured in weeks, not hours. Even better, fast-charging functionality fills up your tank in under two hours, and audiobook fans will be happy to hear Audible comes pre-installed with access to over 375,000 audio programs.

Ergonomically designed to rest in your hand “like the spine” of an actual book, the refreshed Amazon Kindle Oasis is also more robust than all its forerunners, with an aluminum back, nonetheless weighing just 194 grams. It’s basically the pinnacle of e-reader development.