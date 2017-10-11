Android

A Razer phone very likely for November 1 launch

Arguably the biggest name in PC gaming hardware has announced an event for November 1.

Razer, which has claimed smaller startups like Ouya and Nextbit and audiovisual giant THX, has teased its “biggest unveiling” with an image of a person smiling at a handheld device in a horizontal orientation. The largest background image directly behind the person shows a very active section of one of Japan’s many central business districts.

A flagship Razer store launched in the city 4 months ago. The company also announced a partnership with local carrier Three for a special tariff package for its customers. It has also been working with Three’s parent, Hong Kong-based Hutchison, in the hardware department and publicly disclosed that it was developing a “mobile device” in July as part of its IPO filing.

It could be a handheld console at the end of the day, but it might just as well also be a phone. And given that Ouya and Nextbit were Android ventures, we may expect this to be an Android product.

