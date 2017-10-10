ZTE Quartz is half off at T-Mobile again

Android Wear isn’t faring well in the smartwatch marketplace. That’s no secret. Verizon’s own Wear24 was discontinued after four months while the Google Store has omitted any mention of Android Wear in its directory.

And there’s a sign that T-Mobile’s Android Wear watch, the ZTE Quartz, is about to head out the door. The device is half off for a limited time. That’s $96. That might not be as an impressive deal as you’d thought: just last month, prior to the launch of the Apple Watch Series 3, it was $48 or 75 percent off. But you had to redeem that deal through a 2-year EIP — you can get this half-off deal either through EIP or by buying it outright.

But we’re not exactly sure how long this particular deal will last and whether stock will remain beyond this time. So goes Android Wear, though.