Android

ZTE Blade Force integrates Sprint’s HPUE tech into low-cost Boost Mobile package

Contents
Advertisement

ZTE, which was recently confirmed by market researchers as one of the US smartphone industry’s biggest risers, continues to expand its ”award-winning” affordable Blade device series with yet another model integrating ”features consumers would expect to find in a much more expensive” product.

Priced at $129.99 with Boost Mobile’s Sprint-reliant prepaid service, the ZTE Blade Force doesn’t unlock by scanning your fingerprint, like a growing number of fellow sub-$200 Android soldiers, also snubbing the dual camera trend rapidly spreading from the high to the mid and even low-end segments.

So what are the Blade Force’s unexpectedly advanced specifications for its ultra-low price point? Mostly, HPUE support. This is actually the cheapest High Performance User Equipment-capable phone released so far through Sprint or Boost, taking advantage of the former’s innovative 2.5 GHz coverage-extending technology to improve the indoor penetration of the ”Now Network’s” high-band spectrum.

More simply put, the ZTE Blade Force can provide a better ”overall experience with streaming videos, mobile gaming and other online apps and services.” But of course, that’s not all the brand-new 5.5-incher has going for it.

Available online starting today, the standard-looking handset packs a respectable 3000mAh battery, most likely good for at least a day’s work of autonomy, since the 720p screen and quad-core Snapdragon 427 processor aren’t exactly big power hogs. The rest of the features are decent but decidedly short of impressive, including 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a microSD card slot, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, and LTE+ connectivity.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Blade, Blade Force, Boost, Boost Mobile, HPUE, News, Sprint, ZTE
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).