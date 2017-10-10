ZTE, which was recently confirmed by market researchers as one of the US smartphone industry’s biggest risers, continues to expand its ”award-winning” affordable Blade device series with yet another model integrating ”features consumers would expect to find in a much more expensive” product.

Priced at $129.99 with Boost Mobile’s Sprint-reliant prepaid service, the ZTE Blade Force doesn’t unlock by scanning your fingerprint, like a growing number of fellow sub-$200 Android soldiers, also snubbing the dual camera trend rapidly spreading from the high to the mid and even low-end segments.

So what are the Blade Force’s unexpectedly advanced specifications for its ultra-low price point? Mostly, HPUE support. This is actually the cheapest High Performance User Equipment-capable phone released so far through Sprint or Boost, taking advantage of the former’s innovative 2.5 GHz coverage-extending technology to improve the indoor penetration of the ”Now Network’s” high-band spectrum.

More simply put, the ZTE Blade Force can provide a better ”overall experience with streaming videos, mobile gaming and other online apps and services.” But of course, that’s not all the brand-new 5.5-incher has going for it.

Available online starting today, the standard-looking handset packs a respectable 3000mAh battery, most likely good for at least a day’s work of autonomy, since the 720p screen and quad-core Snapdragon 427 processor aren’t exactly big power hogs. The rest of the features are decent but decidedly short of impressive, including 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a microSD card slot, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, and LTE+ connectivity.