Wells Fargo launches more than 5,000 ATMs with NFC support

Users of Android Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay can now literally tap into cash when they need to at more than 5,000 Wells Fargo ATMs. The bank announced that it has launched new machines equipped with NFC readers.

All customers need to do to start a transaction is making sure that their applicable Wells Fargo debit or EasyPay card(s) are logged with the proper mobile payment system, tap it to the sensor on the machine and insert their PIN on the machine.

Customers who have the Wells Fargo Wallet app for Android may also use this method to log in. The financial firm earlier implemented an ATM access method through that app with a one-time code generator.

