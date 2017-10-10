iOS

Snapchat Context Cards will let users Uber or Lyft to places their friends are at

Snapchat has added on a new feature that’s aimed at getting you closer to your friends.

Context Cards appear in Snaps with Snap Map tagging enabled. Swiping up from the frame will give users business information as well as links to third-party service providers like Bookatable, Foursquare, Michelin and others. A branch out to Google Maps as well as Uber and Lyft ride-hailing services will let users get to the place.

We suspect that a new genre of “come over” Snaps will be rising up if people are savvy enough to take advantage of it.

No word on how this benefits Snapchat in the money aspect, though if it’s a click-through deal, the company has to count on people to “come over.” The feature is rolling out to users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

Via
Android Central
Source
Snap
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.