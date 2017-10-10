Snapchat has added on a new feature that’s aimed at getting you closer to your friends.

Context Cards appear in Snaps with Snap Map tagging enabled. Swiping up from the frame will give users business information as well as links to third-party service providers like Bookatable, Foursquare, Michelin and others. A branch out to Google Maps as well as Uber and Lyft ride-hailing services will let users get to the place.

We suspect that a new genre of “come over” Snaps will be rising up if people are savvy enough to take advantage of it.

No word on how this benefits Snapchat in the money aspect, though if it’s a click-through deal, the company has to count on people to “come over.” The feature is rolling out to users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US.