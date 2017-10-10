Shipments of Moto X4 for Project Fi pushed back up to 2 weeks

The so-called “budget option” that subscribers to Google’s Project Fi virtual carrier have been looking forward has been delayed.

The Moto X4 was supposed to ship starting October 5, but a recent email sent out to customers and posted to Reddit — you can see the full email at the source link below — said that a “production issue” has affected some time of arrivals. Shipping dates have been pushed back to between October 18 and October 25.

The phone, which features stock Android software in part because of its Android One association, costs $399, generally within the price bracket that the Nexus 5X took up before it was discontinued. Customers on the Project Fi subreddit are sardonically praying that their devices don’t bootloop before they get replaced.