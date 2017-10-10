Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 saving fingerprint scanners, Mate 10 leaks & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about KGI’s prediction that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will not let fingerprint scanners die. We also talk about the Huawei Mate 10 and some of the most recent leaks. Mircrosoft is next as the company reassures customers that it will continue with its Surface hardware. ZTE follows as we get leaked information on the dual-display Axon M, now from the FCC. We end today’s show talking about the ZTE Quartz and its new deals.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
ZTE Quartz is half off at T-Mobile again
AT&T-bound ZTE Axon M marked down at FCC
Huawei Mate 10 leaks see 20MP and 23MP rear cameras
No end in sight for Surface family, as Microsoft is in hardware ‘for the long haul’
KGI thinks Galaxy Note 9 will have on-screen fingerprint sensor

