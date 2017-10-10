Build your first wheeled robot today with this course — 90% off

We all know you’ve been itching to build your first fully-functioning robot. It’s time to pull the trigger and learn how with the Ultimate DIY Arduino Robotics Bundle.

This bundle features three courses with over 22 hours on how to utilize Arduino, and make your dream become a reality. One of the courses emphasizes learning the proper way to master all the details of Arduino so that you can construct an infinitely extensible wheeled robot! Another course will show you the ropes on how to use the programming language, Scratch, to modify a two-wheeled robot called mBot. Once you feel confident with your Arduino skills, you can dive into the third course that focuses on all the currently available advanced Arduino boards such as Mega 2560 and Zero.

The Ultimate DIY Arduino Robotics Bundle is now just $29, which is 90% off the original value.

More Deals From the Pocketnow Shop

Panther Air HD Camera Drone: $109.99 (55% off)

Essential Data Mastery Bundle – $39 (94% off)

MOS Reach 5-Ft Power Extension Solution – $21.99 (26% off)