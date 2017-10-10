OPPO is a peculiar little smartphone vendor, sharing a parent company with the more buzzworthy OnePlus and yet ranking among the competitive industry’s top five global brands, despite keeping a relatively low profile in Europe and so far snubbing the American dream altogether.

Once again, it looks like the Chinese OEM will mainly go after neighboring markets with the upcoming F5 ”selfie expert”, which has been very transparently teased by Southeast Asian celebrities on social media of late.

Already revealed to sport a large display with thin bezels and a 2:1 (or 18:9) aspect ratio, the OPPO F5 is now officially slated to properly see daylight in the Philippines on October 26. The company’s regional Facebook account confirmed the announcement date with a clear-cut image including the words ”launch event” and F5 branding framed by a curved outline of a nearly full-screen phone.

What we’re curious to find out, and hasn’t been divulged yet, is whether the F5 will be flying solo to the Philippines in a couple of weeks, or an F5 Plus version is also in the works. OPPO released both an F3 and F3 Plus earlier this year, an F1/F1 Plus duo a year and a half ago, as well as an F1s back in the fall of 2016.

Either way, expect one of the world’s best front-facing dual camera arrangements on the F5 and/or F5 Plus, a solid rear shooter, around 6 inches of screen real estate, up to 6GB RAM, and 4000mAh or so battery juice.