There are plenty of questionable business decisions in Microsoft’s not so distant past that continue to haunt the Redmond-based tech mammoth’s current and former executives, as well as product categories abandoned or insufficiently developed by the software-first company.

But no matter how badly Windows 10 Mobile flopped, or the extent of the writedown Microsoft took unwisely acquiring Nokia’s cell phone division when it was already too late, there’s no logical reason to expect an altogether termination of the company’s consumer hardware department anytime soon.

Of course, nobody can know for sure what the future holds for anyone involved in volatile PC market segments. Still, according to Panos Panay, Microsoft’s corporate vice president in charge of the Xbox, HoloLens and Surface families, the idea that the trend-setting 2-in-1 Windows product lineup could die by 2019 is ”so far from the truth” that recent speculation on the matter qualifies for the ”tabloid rumor of the week.”

Technically, this was just a prediction made by a group of computer industry veterans and market researchers at a conference last week rather than gossip based on any sort of inside information. The assumption was that Satya Nadella, who is a ”software guy” and ”a cloud guy” first and foremost, would pull the plug on a low margin business like the Surface tablet/laptop/desktop/hub family sooner than later.

But Panay is adamant Surface products aren’t ”going anywhere”, and Microsoft is in hardware ”for the long haul”, no matter what. Case closed.