Huawei Mate 9 moves one step closer to official Android Oreo update with public beta
Huawei has at least two beastly new Mate-series phones slated for official announcements in Germany next week, but that doesn’t mean the phablet family’s 2016 leader is already forgotten.
After all, the Mate 9 may not be a true “EntireView” heavyweight title contender by today’s standards, yet its 77 percent or so screen-to-body ratio still makes it relatively compact for a 5.9-incher. Not to mention other ultra-high-end specs including dual 20 + 12MP Zeiss cameras, 4000mAh battery capacity, and octa-core Kirin 960 processing muscle.
Unfortunately, like 99.8 percent of Android devices in circulation, the Huawei Mate 9 runs an older version of the world’s most popular mobile operating system. Probably not for long, though, as suggested by a recent benchmark, and largely confirmed by the phone’s manufacturers with a subsequent beta program initiation.
Of course, just because a very small group of a product’s owners is allowed to test-drive a pre-release build of the newest and sweetest Android flavor, it doesn’t mean Oreo goodies will widely roll out over-the-air anytime soon. But they could, and it feels reasonable to expect an official update start in a couple of months tops.
For now, if you can live with inherent bugs, and are based in Germany, you may want to sign up for this public Android 8.0 beta project at the source link below and support last-minute development. There are only 250 tester positions open, so you’ll need quite a bit of luck to get in.