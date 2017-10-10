Huawei Mate 10 leaks see 20MP and 23MP rear cameras

More photos and specifications have been sourced out of China that purport to clarify what the rumor mills have been putting out about the Huawei Mate 10.

While the multi-color renders on the Weibo post look quite suspect, there are at least two real-world images. One shows the device’s frontside with plenty of reflective glare from the display glass — thus limiting the information we can glean from it — and another that lays out some specifications.

Those specs include a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The 4,000mAh battery was confirmed by Huawei and the Kirin 970 processor would seem obvious to include as it was just launched.

But the big items here is the rearside dual-camera system, presumably tuned by Leica: one sensor is 20 megapixels, the other is 23 megapixels. It’s not clear which sensor will handle monochrome processing and which will take color images as is the typical configuration for Huawei flagship dual-camera phones. The Huawei P10 had a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 12-megapixel color one.

Huawei will launch the Mate 10 on October 16.