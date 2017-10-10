It’s open season and open source on the Essential PH-1. The company has released the kernel and Wi-Fi driver for its first Android smartphone.

Kernel sources are now live, and factory images are coming soon: https://t.co/G9ekKCEzTB — Essential (@essential) October 9, 2017

Factory images are expected out shortly.

The Essential Phone also came out with an unlocked bootloader. The smart home hub, Essential Home is supposed to work with any voice assistant service it comes into contact with.

Essential’s open source mission seems quite complicated at this point, but it’s an admirable try to witness.