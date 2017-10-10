Android

Get your Essential hack on: kernel released, factory images coming soon

Contents
It’s open season and open source on the Essential PH-1. The company has released the kernel and Wi-Fi driver for its first Android smartphone.

Factory images are expected out shortly.

The Essential Phone also came out with an unlocked bootloader. The smart home hub, Essential Home is supposed to work with any voice assistant service it comes into contact with.

Essential’s open source mission seems quite complicated at this point, but it’s an admirable try to witness.

