Cortana now inside Skype on Android and iOS apps

After a test period, Microsoft has officially integrated its digital assistant Cortana into the Skype app for Android and iOS.

Just as with Google Assistant on Allo, Cortana can now suggest quick and smart replies, set up calendar events with just a mention of a time or place in the conversation thread and dispense general information.

Skype’s still chugging along under Microsoft’s control — even as Windows 10 Mobile shrinks into its gild. Even though it still has a reputation as a video conference tool more than a messaging app, it still has to compete if it wants to try and spread Cortana. There’s already plenty of competition.