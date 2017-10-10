Still interested in a Moto-branded smartphone after seeing Lenovo pull a decidedly uncool stunt on G4 Plus owners and being reminded of the nightmare US Moto X Pure Edition users had to endure waiting for their well-deserved Android Nougat update?

You can probably rest assured that the Moto G5S Plus and Z2 Play will receive official Oreo software goodies… someday, and despite the two mid-rangers’ very young age, they’re both already available with more than decent discounts.

In fact, this is the third time one of Motorola’s top US retail partners tries to substantially sweeten the modular Snapdragon 626-powered handset’s deal. Make that two, as Verizon and Best Buy come together to mark down the monthly price of the headphone jack-sporting 5.5-incher from $17 to $9.99 on installment plans.

There are no Moto Mods included, and $9.99 a month isn’t as crazy cheap as $5, amounting to $239.76 instead of $120. But let’s agree a little over two Benjamins makes the ”all-day” battery, dual autofocus pixel camera, near-stock Android (7.1.1 Nougat) experience, 3GB RAM, Full HD screen resolution and 32GB internal storage of the Moto Z2 Play a phenomenal bargain.

Best Buy only sells the lunar gray version, with both that and the fine gold flavor reduced by a cool $168 overall through America’s number one wireless service provider. No expiration date listed.