Android Wear app updates can now bring new software features to watches
Just because you don’t see Android Wear watches in the Google Store doesn’t mean that Google doesn’t care about it — it very much does and so do more progressive watch makers. And even though Android Wear 2.0 has been somewhat of a grind on our nerves, we could always just wait for the next update.
Well, from now on, many updates won’t need a full-on firmware refresh and reboot. Developer advocate Hoi Lam posted on his Google+ page that many tweaks or improvements to the interface can be done through an update to the Android Wear app on the tethered phone. One such update was already released that included the following.
- 3rd party chat app support in Contacts
- Reduce accidental entry into the watch face picker
- Improve Play Store discoverability for new users
These won’t replace over-the-air updates, but they’re a pretty good compliment if they can even do this much.
