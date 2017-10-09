Get 2TB of Cloud Storage for only $49.99

Let’s face it – your chunky portable hard-drive that you store all your precious old photos and documents is just as likely to get stolen, broken, or lost as your computer. It’s time for you to upgrade to Zoolz Cloud Storage, where you’ll never have to worry about losing files ever again.

Whether the Cloud storage is for personal or business reasons, you can rely on Zoolz to provide extremely affordable and secure storage for massive amounts of data. In fact, TopTenReviews named Zoolz the #1 Best Business Cloud Storage Service. Plus, file storage retrieval is quick and painless, and will never take more than a few hours.

Zoolz Cloud Storage currently has a great plan on sale of 1TB of Instant Vault and 1TB of Cold Storage for just $49.99. This is 98% off the original price.

More Deals From the Pocketnow Shop

Panther Air HD Camera Drone: $109.99 (55% off)

Essential Data Mastery Bundle – $39 (94% off)

MOS Reach 5-Ft Power Extension Solution – $21.99 (26% off)