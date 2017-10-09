Android

US Cellular scores both LG V30 and V30+, available now for $800 and $850

When it comes to LG V30 availability, America’s fourth largest wireless service provider outdid the top three with “exclusive” carriage of the 6-incher’s Plus version, and now the number five somehow manages to eclipse Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon by offering choice.

The choice between a standard V30 and the LG V30+, that is, at decent prices undercutting Samsung’s one and only Galaxy Note 8 option. While the S Pen-wielding beast starts at $899.99 through US Cellular, the cheapest V30 flavor sets you back “just” $799.99. That’s with USC prepaid plans and 64GB internal storage, in a silver coat of paint unmatched by black razor-thin screen bezels.

If you’d rather pay for the LG V30 in 30 monthly installments, the total price will go up slightly to $849.60, or $28.32 every 30 days. Meanwhile, US Cellular is charging $849.99 for a stylish all-black LG V30+ capable of hoarding 128 gigs of digital content locally after a $56.01 prepaid discount, or $30.20 a month for 30 months, amounting to $906.

Wherever and however you choose to purchase the LG V30 or V30+ stateside, don’t forget that you’re eligible for a complimentary Google Daydream View VR headset, a bundle of “top Daydream games”, and two years of limited warranty instead of the “normal” 12 months.

There are also BOGO deals ongoing at Sprint and AT&T (with strings attached), while Verizon is throwing in a $200 prepaid card for each unit activated on the nation’s top mobile network operator. Finally, an unlocked “US998” variant is apparently expected to launch on October 27, at least at B&H Photo Video, for an unspecified price.

