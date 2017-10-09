It’s probably safe to say Samsung is doing better than ever both financially and creatively in the aftermath of last year’s highly publicized Galaxy Note 7 debacle, somehow managing to design two of 2017’s most beautiful phones, which became instant hits.

But just because the non-exploding Galaxy S8 and S8+ sold like hotcakes without stirring any massive controversy during their first six months or so on the market, it doesn’t mean the “Infinity Display” pioneers are perfect.

There’s no such thing as a perfect mobile device, and while certain hot new models seem to split apart with no rational explanation, others fail to receive, show or notify their users of text messages in their inbox.

A few details stand out as especially infuriating about the missing SMS message issue reported on the Galaxy S8 duo worldwide. For starters, this is such a widespread calamity that there’s already an entire Reddit “megathread” dedicated to it, gathering together information from hundreds of complaints spread across many standard forum threads.

According to The Guardian, it’s not even limited to the US, despite it being the origin of a large number of fingers pointed at Samsung, with at least some devices in Canada, Australia, France and the UK also impacted by the same mysterious bug.

There’s no way to know exactly what’s wrong either, as Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners using the stock Samsung messaging app, as well as Android Messages and various third-party services, claim some texts are received without a problem, while others simply won’t reach them. Whatever it is, it has nothing to do with carriers, user mishandling or anything like that, so Samsung needs to publicly address and thoroughly fix the issue ASAP.