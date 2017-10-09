Sometimes it takes four months to compile and release the data, but when it gets out there, you might just find the surprises hitting harder than that delay.

When it came to the most bought smartphone models in the world for the first half of 2017, IHS Markit dropped a bombshell on us: Samsung’s Galaxy Grand Prime Plus, an entry-level phone released in November, was third on the list behind the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

While it’s a clear signal of difficult for Samsung, both it and Apple have been on the rocks in total unit shipments. The Galaxy S8-series phones suffered compared to last year’s IHS measurements, though it’s partially due to a late-season launch in April. Meanwhile, 4.7-inch iPhone global market share has dropped down to 5 percent this year from 10 percent in 2015. Year-on sales resilience for the iPhone 7 has compared poorly with the iPhone 6s.

22 models from five OEMs shipped more than a million units in the period. Apple had four models in the top ten list while Samsung had five, but led in the million-plus club with ten models total. OPPO had one device that made the list and four others making threshold. Rounding out the seven-digit group, Xiaomi had two while Huawei had one.

Here are the six best selling phones as disclosed publicly by IHS: