One of the best ultra-affordable Android smartphones widely available stateside, as well as on the old continent, is getting a sequel soon. As soon as tomorrow in China, and hopefully, earlier than January 2018 internationally.

Even if it’s held off like its 5.5-inch predecessor until after the next Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Honor 7X seems worth waiting for, based on information revealed by Chinese telecommunications equipment regulator Tenaa and benchmarking authority Geekbench.

It’s practically etched in stone now that the Honor 6X will borrow the screen size, resolution and aspect ratio of the Huawei Maimang 6, aka Honor 9i, likely to be also known as the Mate 10 Lite in certain parts of the world.

But we’re probably looking at an even lower price point for this BND-AL10 model, since the unreleased 5.9-incher “settles” for a single 8MP front-facing camera. On the back, there’s still a dual image-capturing setup featuring 16 and 2MP sensors though, so the Honor 7X can’t be dirt-cheap either.

$250 could be the sweet spot again, despite a decent number of upgrades over the Honor 6X getting confirmation today. For instance, while that’s hardly an “EntireView” display pictured at Tenaa, the 7X manages to gain a cool 0.4 inches of screen real estate with just a marginal height increase. No extra width, depth or weight.

A brand-new octa-core Kirin 659 processor is backed by a respectable 3240mAh battery, the latter of which is going to be responsible for keeping the 2160 x 1080 lights on at a trendy 2:1 aspect ratio. You’ll also find 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space under the hood, with Android 7.0 Nougat running the software show… for the time being.