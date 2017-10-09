Android

Kinda Blue Pixel 2 out of stock at Google Store, slow to come at Verizon

It will take some time before users can buy the Verizon-exclusive Kinda Blue color of the Pixel 2 at the Google Store again as stock has run out. It is not clear when more inventory will come in — prospective customers are being encouraged to join a waitlist.

The Black & White trim for both unlocked and Verizon units on the Pixel 2 XL is also out at the store.

Scrolling over to Verizon, we were able to find shipping within five business days for all versions of the Pixel 2 including the blue one. The Pixel 2 XL in Just Black will take until October 25 to ship while the Black & White version is said to deliver by November 1. Check other retailers for more options.

From our observations, availability has gone through peaks and troughs through multi-day periods. Reported shipping times range from one week to several.

