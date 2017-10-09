Android

KGI thinks Galaxy Note 9 will have on-screen fingerprint sensor

Contents
The same day that a KGI Securities analyst note gets relayed about the demise of Android smartphone manufacturers’ development to bring fingerprint sensing under the display, another piece of information of KGI analyst Ming-chi Kuo cuts against that grain.

Business Insider relays that Kuo believes that the Galaxy Note 9 will have an “under-display optical fingerprint sensor” come short of a year from now. Three part suppliers have sent samples to the company — Synaptics, BeyondEyes and Samsung LSI. Product from the latter two Korean companies are expected to be considered more favorably as they are said to be more compatible with the self-illuminating OLED display that can complicate Synaptics’s sensing solution.

The iPhone X’s OLED display was one of the reported obstacles that dashed the inclusion of an under-display fingerprint sensor from Authentec.

Kuo believes that Samsung is using this as a transition point to advanced facial recognition technology that Apple is using for its Face ID suite.

