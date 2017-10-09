Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the how iPhone 8 units continue to separate as more cases emerge. Face ID on the iPhone X makes headlines as we hear that iPads are getting it, and also Android OEMs are already wanting to ditch the fingerprint scanners. Windows 10 Mobile says goodbye as we get official information of its end of support. The BlackBerry Motion follows as we see the recent teasers posted online. We end today’s show with a giveaway from LG! Make sure you follow the link in the description for more information.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Win two tickets to LG’s event at the New York Film Festival! (Giveaway)

– TCL officially teases BlackBerry Motion on Instagram

– RIP Windows 10 Mobile: No new features, no new hardware, just bug fixes going forward

– At least seven iPhone 8 units have split apart

– KGI: Face ID expected on 2018 iPad Pro models

– Face ID is so hot that Android OEMs are ready to give up under-screen fingerprint development