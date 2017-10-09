Android

iPhone 8 separation-gate continues, Android OEMs want Face ID & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the how iPhone 8 units continue to separate as more cases emerge. Face ID on the iPhone X makes headlines as we hear that iPads are getting it, and also Android OEMs are already wanting to ditch the fingerprint scanners. Windows 10 Mobile says goodbye as we get official information of its end of support. The BlackBerry Motion follows as we see the recent teasers posted online. We end today’s show with a giveaway from LG! Make sure you follow the link in the description for more information.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Win two tickets to LG’s event at the New York Film Festival! (Giveaway)
TCL officially teases BlackBerry Motion on Instagram
RIP Windows 10 Mobile: No new features, no new hardware, just bug fixes going forward
At least seven iPhone 8 units have split apart
KGI: Face ID expected on 2018 iPad Pro models
Face ID is so hot that Android OEMs are ready to give up under-screen fingerprint development

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!