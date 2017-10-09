Android

Introductory Moto G5S Plus deal lasts through October 14

Contents
The Moto G5S Plus is a special mid-ranger if only for the inclusion of metal into its design. It made it to the United States while the Moto G5S was left to go elsewhere and it debuted with a starting price of $229.99. And then it went up to its full retail price of $279.99.

Well it’s back down again. You can take $50 off the Moto G5S Plus once again if you buy one by October 14. That’s for the version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You can also get an upgrade to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage by paying $299.99 instead of the usual $349.99.

The Moto G5 Plus — which launched this year, too — has identical memory SKUs and the exact same prices as the discounted G5S Plus. Motorola has been less eager to move this phone’s price down with most of the savings coming from Amazon.

