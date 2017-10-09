KGI: Face ID expected on 2018 iPad Pro models

We may see another set of iPad Pro tablets next year and they might sport new TrueDepth cameras.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo expects that the component that will make Face ID authentication possible on the iPhone X will come to the premium devices sometime next year. In a note obtained by 9to5Mac, Kuo writes that this feature would add to the list of differentiators from the regular iPad like the Apple Pencil and Smart Connector accessory compatibility. Extending the implementation of the TrueDepth hardware is expected to juice app developer activity in camera and authentication aspects.

We may expect new iPad Pro models next June, a year from when this year’s models were released. More iPhones are expected to take on Face ID if it proves successful on the iPhone X.