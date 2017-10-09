iOS

KGI: Face ID expected on 2018 iPad Pro models

Contents
Advertisement

We may see another set of iPad Pro tablets next year and they might sport new TrueDepth cameras.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo expects that the component that will make Face ID authentication possible on the iPhone X will come to the premium devices sometime next year. In a note obtained by 9to5Mac, Kuo writes that this feature would add to the list of differentiators from the regular iPad like the Apple Pencil and Smart Connector accessory compatibility. Extending the implementation of the TrueDepth hardware is expected to juice app developer activity in camera and authentication aspects.

We may expect new iPad Pro models next June, a year from when this year’s models were released. More iPhones are expected to take on Face ID if it proves successful on the iPhone X.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
9to5Mac
Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
Apple, camera, Face ID, iPad Pro, iPad Pro 10.5, iPad Pro 12.9, KGI, News, Rumors, TrueDepth
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.