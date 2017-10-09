Android

AT&T-bound ZTE Axon M marked down at FCC

ZTE officially has a phone intended for AT&T and it’s been under the inspecting eyes at the FCC.

The “Z999” has labels specifically calling out the GSM network. It would be the first flagship-level device Ma Bell has ever carried from ZTE, if correlated to recent rumors of an Axon Multy or Axon M. Labels also report that the phone will run with Android 7.1.2.

VentureBeat reported that the device features a fold-out design with two separate Full HD displays that can combine to form a 1920 x 2160 display across 6.8 inches. It will launch October 17.

 

