At least seven iPhone 8 units have split apart

More iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus units have come back to Apple’s service team, all of them sharing one issue: the battery has bloated to the point where the display has come away from the rest of the chassis.

Apple said that it is looking into the issue. In addition to two reports from Japan and Taiwan, one more came out of the Formosa region on October 3 — pictured above. Reports have also come in from Canada, China, Greece and Hong Kong, bringing the total affected to at least seven units.

In some cases, the phones were either charging, suffered a short fall with little apparent damage, or both prior to the expansion event. At least one phone was destroyed prior to the customer unboxing it.

It’s still a small issue, but it’s getting wider distribution and that will make it tougher to track down if Apple has not done so already. Industry sources claim that Samsung SDI and LG Chem produce the batteries for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Teardowns indicate that some units’ batteries are manufactured out of Simplo Technologies in Taiwan. We don’t know of any sub-contractors that produce the batteries.