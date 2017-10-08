TCL officially teases BlackBerry Motion on Instagram

Updated with more specification information.

Smartphone manufacturers tend to play coy when confronting rumors on their next big release. And sometimes, when they’re really coy, they just tell all.

In this case, talk of the BlackBerry BBD-100-1, the Krypton and, as of lately, the Motion has led to its reveal on social media.

BlackBerry keyboards are here to stay – both physical and virtual. #DistinctlyDifferent #KEYone #BBMotion #Portfolio #Android #BlackBerry #Motion A post shared by BlackBerry Mobile (@blackberrymobile) on Oct 8, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

The BlackBerry Motion is being featured at GITEX Technology Week trade show in Dubai — the first dual-SIM phone that will serve the Middle East market through Etisalat, Axiom and certain retailers, costing around the equivalent of $460.

It will apparently follow this year’s slightly smaller KEYone, which has a physical keyboard. The Motion will replace that keyboard with more screen, though it won’t stretch to the 2:1 aspect ratio in vogue right now. CrackBerry relays that the device is IP67 rated for particle and liquid resistance and has a USB-C port.

More markets will have the Motion in the coming quarter.