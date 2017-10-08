BlackBerry

TCL officially teases BlackBerry Motion on Instagram

Processor

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
Octa-core (8x2.0GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 506 GPU

Screen Size

5.5 inches
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)

Memory

4GB RAM

Camera/s

Rear: 12MP @ f/2.0 aperture
Front: 8MP

Battery

4,000mAh
Quick Charge 3.0

Operating System

Android 7.1 Nougat
Android 8.0 Oreo update scheduled for 2018

Updated with more specification information.

Smartphone manufacturers tend to play coy when confronting rumors on their next big release. And sometimes, when they’re really coy, they just tell all.

In this case, talk of the BlackBerry BBD-100-1, the Krypton and, as of lately, the Motion has led to its reveal on social media.

The BlackBerry Motion is being featured at GITEX Technology Week trade show in Dubai — the first dual-SIM phone that will serve the Middle East market through Etisalat, Axiom and certain retailers, costing around the equivalent of $460.

It will apparently follow this year’s slightly smaller KEYone, which has a physical keyboard. The Motion will replace that keyboard with more screen, though it won’t stretch to the 2:1 aspect ratio in vogue right now. CrackBerry relays that the device is IP67 rated for particle and liquid resistance and has a USB-C port.

More markets will have the Motion in the coming quarter.

