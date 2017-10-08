Project Loon service approved to serve recovering Puerto Rico

The FCC has given Alphabet an experimental license to deploy its Project Loon service to Puerto Rico, which is on the beginning of a long road to recovery after two massive storms brushed the island, removing nearly all of the power and communications grid with it.

Project Loon, which has been led by Google’s parent company, would provide cellular service through transmitters mounted to durable balloons, much like weather balloons. Last year, Project Loon was able to float a balloon above Peru for 98 days as not only a pilot test, but as an ancillary benefit for flood-prone areas with frequent cut-offs in services.

The license will provide bandwidth for the 900MHz land mobile band. Existing carriers are encouraged to partner with Alphabet.