SanDisk has released three new memory card products. They’re just SD and microSD cards, right? Well, to normal people, sure. But these ones are supposed to be pretty useful for expeditions in the Arctic Circle and the Arabian sands.

The Industrial cards are meant to be used outside (or inside controlled climate enclosures) in all the usual cameras, drones and networking equipment. Maybe a phone or two. Keep an ice pack handy.

All products have SDA 3.0 interfaces, Speed Class 10 with up to 80MB/s reads and 50MB/s writes and should last up to 192 terabyte writes. The Industrial SD cards comes in capacities from 8GB to 64GB and the microSD card comes in an extra 128GB config. One SD model and the microSD have an operating temperature range of -25°C (-13°F) to 85°C (185°F). Now, many places north or south enough in our world hit -25°C quite often, so therein lies the Industral XI SD card with an extended cold extreme of -40°. Fun fact, -40°C is equivalent to -40°F.

SanDisk joins niche and larger names like Swissbit and Panasonic in providing “industry-grade” Secure Digital media. No pricing or availability has been announced.