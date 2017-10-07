iOS

Apple iPhone 8 Review: A great “Plan B” (Video)

Watch our Apple iPhone 8 review. The iPhone 8 doesn’t seem to be getting the reception that new iPhones usually get. It didn’t fully sell out like iPhones do every year, and the legendary lines at stores were, well.. not there. The general consensus is that most people are waiting for the iPhone X. So the question of the year: Who is this phone for? Watch our iPhone 8 review to learn more.

Iteration on the side of caution has been the Apple way for decades. You can see it in the Mac where you only see design changes every four years or so. You saw it with iPhones every two years as well, but.. Did you notice that move where Cupertino launched the iPhone SE? It turns out that one of Apple’s best selling phones is a design that’s a crazy 6 years old. There seems to be some logic in Apple retaining the design of the iPhone 6 for a fourth generation. For us gadget fans, that’s stupid, but it seems that most iPhone users just don’t want such a dramatic change.

