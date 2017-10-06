Government and mobile technology have had a particularly rough time mixing under the administration of Donald Trump. The president himself has had to move from Android to iPhone back in March in an attempt to at least make his Twitter activities somewhat more secure. A larger, slower grind across several departments has been going on in transitioning BlackBerry devices to iPhones.

Now, three official sources are telling POLITICO that the personal cellphone Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly may have been compromised back in December. Kelly only reported to White House IT staff that his phone “hand’t been working properly for months” in the summer. Investigators say that many of the phone’s features weren’t functioning.

Officials say that Kelly has used his personal phone sparingly and relies more on his work phone.

It is unknown how his phone was compromised in the first place and if any data has been tampered with. He entered the White House in January and replaced former RNC chairman Reince Preibus as chief of staff in late July. Staffers are looking at Kelly’s travel schedule prior to his admission onto the payroll.

Trump aides are being told to limit cellphone usage and to store the devices in locker room. More locker sections have been added since an internal memo of this incident has circulated.