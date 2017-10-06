This week, Joshua Vergara of Android Authority joins us to chow down on Google hardware overload! What do the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL give us? Will new Google Home speakers and the Pixel Buds make dreams come true? Will we care for Google Clips or the Pixelbook? It’s episode 273 of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on October 6th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 273

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

Google Play Music

Direct Download

Recording Date

October 6, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Joshua Vergara (Android Authority)

Sponsor

HelloFresh is on a mission to save home cooking (because it’s too good to go away). It not only takes groceries farm-to-box, but gets you from couch-to-kitchen with recipes you can easily follow, handle and tackle no matter if you’re a kitchen novice or a seasoned expert — most of them in under 30 minutes.

Ingredients come from the freshest sources and are measured to the exact quantities needed so there’s no food waste. Plus, HelloFresh employs two full-time registered dieticians on staff who review each recipe to ensure it is nutritionally balanced.

Customers can order 3 to 5 different meals per week designed for 2 or 4 people for under $10 a plate — but Pocketnow Weekly listeners can get $30 off their first week of deliveries by visiting hellofresh.com and entering the code “POCKETNOW30” when they subscribe!

Thanks to HelloFresh for sponsoring this episode of the #PNWeekly!

Gushing Google

We’re going to get a lot of hardware down and even have a special segment at the end. A more refined rundown will come when the audio podcast publishes, but here’s the general order we’re going in:

•

See you soon!