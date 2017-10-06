Krypton will be known as BlackBerry Motion and come to three US carriers

The next all-screen mobile device from TCL’s BlackBerry Mobile may have just been leaked by journalist Evan Blass.

The BlackBerry Motion is said to be the go-to-market name for what was codenamed “BBD-100-1” and “Krypton.” And while we have seen some photo evidence of the rear, the full render treatment shows off the home button imprinted with the BlackBerry logo.

It will apparently follow on from the KEYone phone that was released earlier this year. Earlier leaks indicate that the two devices will maintain similar specifications except for the display, which resembles something close to 16:9 in aspect ratio.

WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt reports that the device will spread across AT&T, Sprint and Verizon at some point. Dual-SIM variants should pop up across the world, including China.