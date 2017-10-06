Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X and how analysts are already warning that we shouldn’t expect major profits during 2017 given the delays. Then we focus on the BlackBerry Motion as we get credible leaks that this is the Krypton we were covering. Then we talk about Google Photos and how it won’t support unlimited uploads from the Pixel for more than three years. Netflix follows as it is raising the prices for surface. We end today’s show talking about deals for the brand new Google Pixel 2 and Google PIxel 2 XL.

Stories:
Best Buy takes $25 off Pixel 2 XL, $100 off Pixel 2 on Verizon
Netflix’s most popular plan now costs $1 more per month
Like software updates, unlimited Google Photos storage for Pixel 2 lasts 3 years
Krypton will be known as BlackBerry Motion and come to three US carriers
iPhone X supercycle is still in KGI’s forecast

