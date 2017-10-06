Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X and how analysts are already warning that we shouldn’t expect major profits during 2017 given the delays. Then we focus on the BlackBerry Motion as we get credible leaks that this is the Krypton we were covering. Then we talk about Google Photos and how it won’t support unlimited uploads from the Pixel for more than three years. Netflix follows as it is raising the prices for surface. We end today’s show talking about deals for the brand new Google Pixel 2 and Google PIxel 2 XL.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Best Buy takes $25 off Pixel 2 XL, $100 off Pixel 2 on Verizon

– Netflix’s most popular plan now costs $1 more per month

– Like software updates, unlimited Google Photos storage for Pixel 2 lasts 3 years

– Krypton will be known as BlackBerry Motion and come to three US carriers

– iPhone X supercycle is still in KGI’s forecast