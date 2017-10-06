Fast-track to ethical hacking with this course bundle — 91% off

Now is the time for all you computer lovers and IT geeks to come together and protect others from the vicious attacks of cybercriminals. You can make a real career for yourself as an IT security professional with the help of the Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle.

This bundle contains eight courses and 12.5 hours on everything you need to get started as an ethical hacker. Using powerful learning techniques such as live demonstrations and hands-on experience, these world-class instructors will transform you into a real-life cyber warrior. Meanwhile, you’ll be simulating privilege escalation based attacks for you to get ahead of the curve.

For a limited time, the Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle is 91% off and yours for just $29.

