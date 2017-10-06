Best Buy takes $25 off Pixel 2 XL, $100 off Pixel 2 on Verizon

Sometimes, we just don’t know what’s going with Best Buy and its discounts. Often, it leads the way in certain discounts. But this time around for Pixel phones old and new, it has us somewhat confused.

With the retail situation in the United States heavily skewed towards Verizon, Best Buy has been selling all Pixel phones with Verizon’s name stuck right next to them — while these devices can be moved onto other networks, the fact that they’re all being sold on 2-year EIPs effectively lock them to the network. And these discounts really don’t help.

Best Buy is offering a $25 discount for Pixel 2 XL devices and a $100 discount on the Pixel 2 devices through an EIP. That takes the Pixel 2 down to $549 — the current price of the original Pixel at the Google Store — and the Pixel 2 XL to $624. And regardless of which one you get and how you get it, you’ll also have a free Google Home Mini to go along with it.

The thing is, Best Buy isn’t passing along the OG Pixel’s price drop to customers — that’s still at $648. The Pixel XL does have the $100 drop, though. Like we said, it’s a confusing situation. You can sort it out yourself at the source link below.