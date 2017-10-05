Will the Pixel 2 receive three full years of Android OS updates?
Google has left a vague detail in the tech specs of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Hit the Operating System tab and you’ll find that the devices will have a “Minimum 3 years of OS and security updates.”
If the three-year timeframe applies to the operating system updates, then that’s an additional year from what current Pixel and prior Nexus devices got. All of them got security updates for at least three years or, if longer, 18 months after the Google Store stops selling them. It would certainly jive with the extra two months of security support that the Nexus 5X and 6P got recently.
The thing is, even with the fine print saying that “Pixel’s software and security updates for three years,” you’re directed to the Google support website for specific timelines and, as of press time, you find no information.
While we wait to see for sure if this extension is official, we find it hard to reconcile that this level of support can be provided when some manufacturers struggle to hit a single year — for reasons justified, of course.