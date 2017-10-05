Android

Will the Pixel 2 receive three full years of Android OS updates?

Contents
Advertisement

Google has left a vague detail in the tech specs of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Hit the Operating System tab and you’ll find that the devices will have a “Minimum 3 years of OS and security updates.”

If the three-year timeframe applies to the operating system updates, then that’s an additional year from what current Pixel and prior Nexus devices got. All of them got security updates for at least three years or, if longer, 18 months after the Google Store stops selling them. It would certainly jive with the extra two months of security support that the Nexus 5X and 6P got recently.

The thing is, even with the fine print saying that “Pixel’s software and security updates for three years,” you’re directed to the Google support website for specific timelines and, as of press time, you find no information.

While we wait to see for sure if this extension is official, we find it hard to reconcile that this level of support can be provided when some manufacturers struggle to hit a single year — for reasons justified, of course.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
67%
Want It
0%
Had It
33%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android and Me
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Android P, Android Q, Android R, Google, HTC, LG, News, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, software updates, Support
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.