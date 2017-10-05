watchOS 4.0.1 nixes cellular connectivity issues on Apple Watch Series 3
Apple has been squashing the early software issues on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. While there’s still a quivering little hardware concern — add one more unit in Taiwan to the two others reported that have been coming apart by the seams — Now, it’s the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular‘s turn.
watchOS 4.0.1 was sent out to owners of those units as well as other Apple Watch owners. Users previously having trouble connecting to LTE should find it a bit easier. Another issue that was tracked and fixed, but didn’t get covered as prominently was a Wi-Fi quirk where the Apple Watch would join public networks and then launch into a webpage before fully completing the connection.
More features, such as cellular streaming of Apple Music and a new Radio app, will come in watchOS 4.1. A developer beta is available right now.