Netflix’s most popular plan now costs $1 more per month

Since video content consumption on mobile continues to outpace viewing on other mediums, including streaming movies, we figure you’ll need to brace yourself.

Odds are, you’re subscribed to Netflix for “Stranger Things” and a whole bunch of movies and original series which will be coming soon. And you’ll be paying more for those series come the bill cycle starting after mid-November. If you’re on the standard plan, your monthly rate will go up by $1 to $10.99. The premium plan (which will let you stream in 4K and HDR) goes up by $2 to $13.99.

The last change to Netflix’s pricing model came a couple years ago when it introduced its basic plan at $7.99 — no changes have been made to that tier.

Netflix is expected to lose $2.3 billion this year. It will spend over $6 billion in acquiring and producing content around the world.

