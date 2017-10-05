Looking to buy products “Made by Google“? Perhaps consider buying accessories “Made for Google”.

As reported earlier from 9to5Google, 25 manufacturers have joined a new resources and formatting sharebase that appears to be much like Apple’s “Made for iPhone” and related programs. A lot of these names are case makers, but there are a few brands that focus on charging accessories — Google hasn’t explained this aloud, but we suspect that as Android’s demands for more stringent USB-C spec adherence, this platform will let these companies take a step ahead with earphones, power banks and more.

Here’s a full list of participants:

Incipio

Moshi

Belkin

Tech21

Anker

Libratone

Case-Mate

Bellroy

Power Support

Kate Spade

dbrand

Lifeproof

Oh Joy!

Zound Industries

Monster

The Mint Gardener

Panzer Glass