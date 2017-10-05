Android

“Made for Google” accessory program launches with 26 partners

Looking to buy products “Made by Google“? Perhaps consider buying accessories “Made for Google”.

As reported earlier from 9to5Google, 25 manufacturers have joined a new resources and formatting sharebase that appears to be much like Apple’s “Made for iPhone” and related programs. A lot of these names are case makers, but there are a few brands that focus on charging accessories — Google hasn’t explained this aloud, but we suspect that as Android’s demands for more stringent USB-C spec adherence, this platform will let these companies take a step ahead with earphones, power banks and more.

Here’s a full list of participants:

  • Incipio
  • Moshi
  • Belkin
  • Tech21
  • Anker
  • Libratone
  • Case-Mate
  • Bellroy
  • Power Support
  • Kate Spade
  • dbrand
  • Lifeproof
  • Oh Joy!
  • Zound Industries
  • Monster
  • The Mint Gardener
  • Panzer Glass
  • Under Armour
  • Urbanears
  • Speck
  • AIAIAI
  • Otterbox
  • Griffin
  • Moment
  • Stuffcool
  • Invisible Shield

