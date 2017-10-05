Android

LG takes out trademarks for “KROMAX” and “EPIK” chipsets

Contents
Advertisement

Intel Atom

Smartphone manufacturers have been squirming over the dominating Qualcomm’s presence with its semiconductor products and anti-competition lawsuits have started to publicly hammer that point.

LG has been juggling the need to get Snapdragon chips — it got caught a step behind this year as the G6 launched with last year’s Snapdragon 821. Samsung, which had a hand in making the Snapdragon 835 SoCs, got first dibs on them for use in its Galaxy S8. So, why can’t LG be like Apple and Huawei with homegrown silicon?

Well, it had been working with Intel starting in 2015 for an SoC series after LG’s own NUCLUN chips struggled to get anywhere. Nothing of note, including a long-rumored second-gen NUCLUN series, has come out of the collaboration since. Intel has since essentially given up on its own mobile chips.

But the chaebol has announced that it will use Intel’s factories to produce 10nm chipsets of its own design starting from next year. No use case specifics have been told of, though with that kind of energy potential, we almost definitely will see smartphones or tablets implement it.

EUIPO trademark filings did show, however, potential names for products in the category of “multiprocessor chips”: EPIK and KROMAX.”

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Recode
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
chipsets, EPIK, Intel, KROMAX, LG, News, qualcomm, soc, Trademark
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.