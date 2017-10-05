LG takes out trademarks for “KROMAX” and “EPIK” chipsets

Smartphone manufacturers have been squirming over the dominating Qualcomm’s presence with its semiconductor products and anti-competition lawsuits have started to publicly hammer that point.

LG has been juggling the need to get Snapdragon chips — it got caught a step behind this year as the G6 launched with last year’s Snapdragon 821. Samsung, which had a hand in making the Snapdragon 835 SoCs, got first dibs on them for use in its Galaxy S8. So, why can’t LG be like Apple and Huawei with homegrown silicon?

Well, it had been working with Intel starting in 2015 for an SoC series after LG’s own NUCLUN chips struggled to get anywhere. Nothing of note, including a long-rumored second-gen NUCLUN series, has come out of the collaboration since. Intel has since essentially given up on its own mobile chips.

But the chaebol has announced that it will use Intel’s factories to produce 10nm chipsets of its own design starting from next year. No use case specifics have been told of, though with that kind of energy potential, we almost definitely will see smartphones or tablets implement it.

EUIPO trademark filings did show, however, potential names for products in the category of “multiprocessor chips”: “EPIK“ and “KROMAX.”