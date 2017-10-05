Speculation as to how many iPhone X units will be ready by the November 3 shipping date has gone up and down. It’s been that way since the beginning of the year and the reason du jour has flipped between production of the OLED displays or the TrueDepth Face ID cameras. But the crunch has been more apparent since the phone’s announcement in September.

Yield rates for assembly were rumored to be around 10 percent last month. Then we got the trickles of disaster when we heard that mass production had not even started the week of the launch event.

And now we hear from financial firm Brightwire that its sources have claimed that iPhone X yield rates have dropped below 10 percent per lot.

Apple may delay shipment of first 1 million iPhone X handsets to December as yield rate dips below 10%, sources say — Brightwire (@BrightwireInc) October 4, 2017

As this is not one of our usual sources, it’s suffice to say that extra caution should be taken when keeping this intel in mind. But if Apple plans on delivering only 1 million shipments starting well into the holiday shopping season, there may yet be hell to pay.